BlackRock Inc. Buys Shares of 3,819,146 Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,819,146 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,295,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.37% of Cantaloupe at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.85 and a beta of 2.12. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.78 million. Analysts forecast that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

