BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $47,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $74.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $52.61 and a 12 month high of $74.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $72.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

