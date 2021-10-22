BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,590,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.93% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $45,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,951.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,261,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Shares of EWP opened at $27.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.