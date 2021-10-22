BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $44,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $68.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

