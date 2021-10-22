BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 282,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.78% of Aspen Aerogels worth $47,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $1,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 693.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASPN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.98.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.13 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $31.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

