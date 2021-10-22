BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 156,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.13% of Gladstone Land worth $43,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,278,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,717 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 128,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 27,406 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $22.91 on Friday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $26.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.71, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

