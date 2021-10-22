BlackRock Inc. Has $42.97 Million Stock Holdings in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,389,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Driven Brands worth $42,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRVN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRVN opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $374.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $26,001,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

