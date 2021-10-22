BlackRock Inc. Has $43.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,442 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $43,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,538,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74.

