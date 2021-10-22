BlackRock Inc. Has $43.54 Million Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,141,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Liberty Latin America worth $43,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILA opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.68 and a beta of 1.43. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.