BlackRock Inc. Has $44.68 Million Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.67% of Peoples Bancorp worth $44,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,000 shares of company stock worth $60,515. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $647.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.86 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

