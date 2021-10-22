BlackRock Inc. Has $44.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,123 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 55,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,039,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 150,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 37,853 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $234.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

