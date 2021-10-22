BlackRock Inc. Has $46.21 Million Stock Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,931 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.70% of Gogo worth $46,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

