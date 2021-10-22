BlackRock Inc. Has $47.06 Million Stock Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,068 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.78% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $47,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 112.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 23.2% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,918,000. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $23.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $412.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Truist raised their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

