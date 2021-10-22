BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.27% of Connect Biopharma worth $48,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $55,337,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $740,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $2,035,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $1,855,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CNTB opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

