BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,204 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,332 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $47,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,818,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,727,000 after acquiring an additional 371,201 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.8% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 145.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 576,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 341,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,082,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

