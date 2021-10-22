BlackRock Inc. Invests $43.65 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 749,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,651,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.42% of Doximity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,640,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $67.87 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

