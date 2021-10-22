BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.91% of Ducommun worth $44,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 29.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter worth $218,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 44.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 23.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $48.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $160.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

