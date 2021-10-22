BlackRock Inc. Purchases 11,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,577,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.66% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $45,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 36,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 60,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 30,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSX opened at $32.47 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $33.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

