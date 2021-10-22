BlackRock Inc. Purchases 236,120 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,218,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.30% of Ardelyx worth $47,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 45.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ardelyx by 491.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ardelyx by 10.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ardelyx by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

