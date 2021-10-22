BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,806,436 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806,436 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.74% of Rush Street Interactive worth $46,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,851,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,002,000 after buying an additional 112,989 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,387,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after buying an additional 581,890 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,299,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,929,000 after buying an additional 461,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth about $16,250,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSI shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,118.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.09. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.