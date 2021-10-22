BlackRock Inc. Purchases 4,202,509 Shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 278.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,202,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.23% of Curis worth $46,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth $4,534,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,553,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,586,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 1st quarter worth $6,566,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curis by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,971,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 175,796 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CRIS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $667.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

