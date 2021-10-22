BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,605,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,244,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.55% of Latch as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Latch during the second quarter valued at about $908,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,291,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Latch stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93. Latch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Latch Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

