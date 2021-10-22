BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.59% of Capital City Bank Group worth $46,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other news, Director Allan G. Bense acquired 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,927.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $26.79 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.