BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,526 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.62% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $44,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $145.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

