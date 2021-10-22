BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,195,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 179,685 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.49% of Precigen worth $46,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 2,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $4.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.32. Precigen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.48 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 107.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 79,896 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $367,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,272,039 shares of company stock valued at $7,289,958. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

PGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

