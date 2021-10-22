BlackRock Inc. Sells 101,898 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,473,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.65% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $44,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 482.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,243 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 666.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL opened at $32.82 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The firm has a market cap of $864.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.66.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,973 shares of company stock worth $142,905 over the last ninety days. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

