BlackRock Inc. Sells 268,849 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,005,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 268,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.75% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $46,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,240,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,579 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 652,727 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 500,706 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 610,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 234,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 229,401 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.93 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $610.66 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $36.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 821,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,785.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,276 shares of company stock worth $1,827,885 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

