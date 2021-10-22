BlackRock Inc. Sells 37,860 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.03% of Regional Management worth $43,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth $55,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,654,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559,946 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 575.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the second quarter worth $204,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Shares of RM opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.98, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.94. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $64.07.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $99.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $292,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,534.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,687 shares of company stock worth $3,076,766 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.