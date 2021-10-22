BlackRock Inc. Sells 465,225 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,299,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,225 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.97% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $45,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,107,500 over the last 90 days. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $32.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

