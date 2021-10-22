BlackRock Inc. Sells 61,049 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.37% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $44,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $8.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $253.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

