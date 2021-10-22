BlackRock Inc. Sells 912,033 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,306,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 912,033 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.68% of TrueCar worth $46,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in TrueCar by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 399,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in TrueCar by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in TrueCar by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get TrueCar alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $251,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,104.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $413.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.79.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.83 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. On average, research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.