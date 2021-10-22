BlackRock Inc. Sells 96,842 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,842 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.91% of Park Aerospace worth $45,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Park Aerospace by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

NYSE PKE opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

In related news, COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $36,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily J. Groehl sold 6,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.