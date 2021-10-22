BlackRock Inc. Sells 974,797 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,882,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 974,797 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.03% of VBI Vaccines worth $43,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $780.82 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 7,014.58% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

