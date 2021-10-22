BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 79,912 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.25% of Albireo Pharma worth $42,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,679 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 144.0% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 60,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 20.7% during the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALBO. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $43.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

