BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $43,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $108.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

