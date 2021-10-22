BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.38% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $46,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $56.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.97. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.20%.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

