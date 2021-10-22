Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.24

Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.24 and traded as high as $16.57. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 23,215 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

