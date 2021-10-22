Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.48 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.69 or 0.00002791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $2.33 million and $1.48 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00210342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00104297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

BCUG is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

