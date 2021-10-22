Blockstack Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Blockstack has a total market cap of $358.50 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $204.00 or 0.00321397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00046583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.98 or 0.00103945 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.00 or 0.00195360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

STX is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Blockstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

