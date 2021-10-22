Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,715 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Blucora worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Blucora by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blucora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $16.67 on Friday. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $18.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.35 million, a PE ratio of -41.68, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.01 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.