BMO Capital Markets Lowers OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $60.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

OMF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.50. 23,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,837. OneMain has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

