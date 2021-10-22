BMO Capital Markets Lowers OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $60.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.
OMF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on OneMain from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.15.
Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.50. 23,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,837. OneMain has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.40.
In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
