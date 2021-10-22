BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Purchased by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,560 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $5,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,450 shares of company stock worth $2,466,660 in the last 90 days. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.13.

BOKF stock opened at $99.97 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $101.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

