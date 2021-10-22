BOMB Market Capitalization Achieves $1.70 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00003097 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $1.70 million and $325,065.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,770.28 or 0.99979991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00056024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00051537 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 71.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.32 or 0.00650392 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001670 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004389 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,593 coins and its circulating supply is 902,805 coins. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.