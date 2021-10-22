Bonded Finance (BOND) Price Hits $0.0293 on Major Exchanges

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Bonded Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $11.25 million and $265,533.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00208264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00103299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Bonded Finance Coin Profile

BOND is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonded Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

