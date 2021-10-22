Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BAH opened at $83.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

