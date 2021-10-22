Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Trading 6.9% Higher

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) traded up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.62. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boral in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27.

Boral Ltd. engages in the provision of building and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Boral Australia, USG Boral, Boral North America, and Unallocated. The Boral Australia segment comprises quarries, concrete, asphalt, transport, landfill, property, cement and concrete placing, west coast bricks, roofing and masonry, and timber.

