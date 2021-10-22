Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.06 million and $2.95 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.47 or 0.00319753 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010597 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000986 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,731,803 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

