Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Insider Norman J. Deluca Sells 5,000 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.81. 19,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,364. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.08 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 168.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.