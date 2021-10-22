Bottos (BTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $804,688.69

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Bottos has traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bottos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $804,688.69 and approximately $69,990.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00214248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00104214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

