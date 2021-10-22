BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,158,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in BowX Acquisition were worth $52,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,194,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $933,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BowX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $573,000.

OTCMKTS:BOWXU opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. BowX Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Bowx Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

